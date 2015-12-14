Get the water and window units ready, it is going to be another hot week!

Keeping an eye on cumulus cloud development over the cascades. Don't expect the same amount of activity as we saw yesterday, but we could get a thunder shower popping up in the Mt. Adams area.

Sunday closes out feeling like summer in the upper 80s for highs.

Attention turns to our next mini heat wave. This one looks shorter than our last stretch, but 90s are likely for at least 4 days. 100 degrees may be within reach for many areas Wednesday and Thursday. One exception being the coast. It will be a week with clouds and sun there with temps topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Also, upper level and mid level winds will shift tonight, filtering smoke from the California and southern Oregon wildfires into our region for next week.

The week will go like this: low 90s Monday, mid 90s Tuesday, and Possibly upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

Models show a low pressure system coming in at the end of the week for some cool relief.

Next weekend temperatures will be back down closer to normal with a slight chance for showers.

Brian Brennan

