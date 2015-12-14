We’ve got a clear and reasonably cool night on the way.

Parts of Portland will wake up to morning clouds, as a some cooler marine air continues to seep into the Portland area. That also means high temperatures on Saturday will be around 90-degrees.

But it gets a lot hotter Sunday.

An Excessive Heat Watch is up for the Willamette Valley and Gorge Sunday and Monday. Highs will be near 100-degrees Sunday and around 95-degrees Monday.

Wildfire smoke from southern Oregon may begin to appear aloft over Portland Sunday or Monday, turning our blue sky hazy.

Temperatures should finally stay below 90-degrees Tuesday, and by the end of next week, highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Mainly sunny weather will continue, other than the smoke from wildfires.

Stay cool.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

