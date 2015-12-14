An Air Quality Advisory covers nearly ALL of Oregon and Washington until Wednesday.

Thick smoke from wildfires will continue to pour into the area as hot east winds develop late tonight and Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday will be around 90-degrees under a smoky sky.

Smoke begins to clear Wednesday but we’re still in the 90s.

Thursday and beyond look MUCH better. The smoke will be gone, temperatures will top out in the 70s as the sky remains partly sunny.

There’s even a few showers in the forecast for late Sunday and Monday.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

