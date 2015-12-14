An Air Quality Advisory is in effect through 1230 pm Wednesday. Portland’s air is filled with wildfire smoke and is unhealthy. You should try to minimize outdoor activity.
Smoke may lessen a bit Wednesday afternoon, but I’ll be later Thursday before we see dramatic improvement in our air quality. That’s when winds will increase and come from the NW, clearing the
low-level smoke. Upper level smoke should also clear Thursday night.
Portland will hit 90-degrees Wednesday and then drop into the 80s Thursday.
The weekend will be sunny, with highs climbing to the mid-80s Saturday and back into the 90s beginning Sunday.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
