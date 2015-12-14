Well that was nice. After topping out in the 70s the last two days, we’re back in the 90s Monday.

The hazy conditions are courtesy of smoke from wildfires in British Columbia and will likely stay with us for a few days.

East winds develop Monday, and will aid the heating. The hottest day will be Tuesday as Portland pushes back into the upper 90s.

Wednesday brings slight cooling as we top out around 90-degrees. That will be Portland’s 29th 90-degree day of the year, tying the record set in 2015.

It’ll be a little cooler at the end of the week, but still in the upper 80s, which is still above average.

The wildfire smoke should clear, but there is no rain in the forecast. The exception may be in the Cascades. Afternoon thunderstorms may develop Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great week and stay cool.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

