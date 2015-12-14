We're off to another warm start, and we'll have no problem soaring into the mid 90s again this afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Portland and Vancouver areas through late Thursday night.

We’ve got one more day in the 90s before we get a break.

Wildfire smoke from southern Oregon and California will continue to make our sky hazy through Thursday.

Highs Friday will be in the mid 80s, and it's possible we see some showers Friday night. A few showers may linger into Saturday as well, and the clouds will help keep high temps in the 70s.

Next week brings 90s again, but westerly winds aloft should keep the wildfire smoke to our south.

Have a great Thursday.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

Find me on facebook twitter instagram

__________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.