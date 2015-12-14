Portland hit 96-degrees today and will be about the same tomorrow.

The Heat Advisory continues through Thursday.

Slight cooling brings minor heat relief Friday but we still make the low 90s.

But temperatures heat back up into the mid to upper 90s over the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest day of this entire stretch, as Portland hits 98-degrees.

Monday brings cooling with highs dropping to about 90-degrees.

After that, highs will drop into the 80s and stay there through next week and hopefully through the first weekend of August.

Stay cool.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

