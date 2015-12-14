An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Portland and Vancouver areas through late Thursday night.
We’ve got one more day in the 90s before we get a break.
Wildfire smoke from southern Oregon and California will continue to make our sky hazy through Thursday.
Highs Friday will be in the low 80s. We’ll wake up to a cloudy morning, and the day should end with a few showers.
A few showers will linger into Saturday morning before the clouds clear. Saturday afternoon will bring clearing, and the rest for the weekend will be clear.
Highs Saturday will be in the 70s, before climbing back into the 80s Sunday.
Next week brings 90s again, but westerly winds aloft should keep the wildfire smoke to our south.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
