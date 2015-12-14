Most areas will wake up to sunshine Tuesday morning, as the warmest day of the week gets ready to top out in the mid 80s. Valley winds today will be variable to east 5-15 mph. I do expect a little cloudiness Wednesday for partly cloudy skies as temps near 80 degrees.
Our weather pattern begins to change Wednesday evening, as cooler coastal air surges inland. This will be forced by a developing upper level flow from the south. Portland could see a few showers develop Thursday night and Friday's shower chance looks decent. Friday thunderstorms will be possible near the Cascades. The rain chance continues Saturday.
Forecast models have been very inconsistent for the Memorial Day weekend. Latest information shows the chance of showers ending for a dry Sunday and Monday.
Meteorologist Rod Hill
