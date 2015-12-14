Portland hit 86-degrees today and we’re headed for the low 80s again Wednesday.

The southern and central Willamette Valley will see morning clouds but the Portland area should remain clear.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop near the Cascades Wednesday afternoon. Cooler marine air will surge through the western valleys Wednesday night.

Highs Thursday will be in the 70s, with a partly sunny sky and again, showers and possible thunderstorms over and near the Cascades.

For western Oregon, the best chance for showers will be Friday afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms will pop in the Cascades one last time Friday night before the rest of the holiday weekend brings drying and warming.

Look for morning clouds Saturday and perhaps a stray shower, but clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday and Monday end up mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.

