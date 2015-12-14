Heavy showers, thunder, lightning, and small hail will continue this afternoon before ending in the evening.

Showers continue Sunday, but they will be less frequent and not as strong.

Dry weather returns late Sunday, and Monday looks great. The day will be partly sunny with highs back in the 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Scattered showers look to return midweek Wednesday/Thursday but right now it doesn't look very wet.

Models are in disagreement on timing, but it looks like over the weekend high pressure takes hold and it will get sunny and hot.

Have a great weekend,

Brian Brennan





______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.