Foggy areas to start your day with chilly metro temperatures near 50 degrees and cooler. I expect scattered, heavy showers to increase this afternoon. Spotty thunderstorms may develop, but the number of showers is expected to be fewer than Wednesday.

Look for mostly dry weather Friday morning, but showers will become likely during the afternoon and into the night. Very active, wet weather Saturday with possible stormy weather and highs in the 60s. Right now, it looks like Sunday afternoon could turn out mostly dry, after early showers.

Next week warms up with lots of sunshine and dry weather most days.

