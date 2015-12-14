As we kick off your weekend we're going to remain hot with a heat watch in effect Sunday.

Saturday will be the "cooler" day with highs in the upper 80s until a southerly flow bringing much hotter temps in the upper 90s arrive Sunday.

Wildfire smoke from southern Oregon may begin to appear aloft over Portland Sunday or Monday, turning our blue sky hazy.

The heat will continue to ramp up through Monday until onshore flow dominates the region Tuesday, bringing a cool down lasting through the week.

Are you looking for a place to stay cool? Head to the coast where weekend highs are supposed to stick around the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great weekend, stay cool and safe.

