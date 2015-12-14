A Heat Advisory is in effect for this afternoon and likely much of this week as high temperatures will warm into the 90s each day and possibly 100 degrees this up-coming weekend. At this point, I see no good chance of valley thunderstorms, meaning sunny and hot weather is in the forecast.

The coast will likely be a day to day call of sunshine verses fog banks. Clear skies at the beach will lead to some areas warming into the 80s. An expected east wind flow next weekend would bring sunny hot weather with possible 90 degree temps at the coast.

Current forecast models show cooler valley temperatures returning Tuesday of next week.

