A Heat Advisory and high temperatures in the 90s continue today and likely through the weekend for the Willamette Valley, southwest Washington and the Gorge.
I don't see much change in the coming days, meaning Portland will see sunny skies and hot afternoons. The heat wave will likely end Monday as cooler temperatures near 80 degrees will arrive Tuesday and continue much of next week.
The coast continues to see a mix of sunshine and fog banks with afternoon temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
