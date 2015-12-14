Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday with fewer morning clouds and more sunshine.

Valley high temperatures will be in the mid 80s while spots on the coast get close to 70 with light winds.

Sunday into Monday, a weak disturbance passing through could bring us spotty clouds with possible moisture, but we're not expecting rain.

That system will cool Monday down a few degrees and bring up the winds in the central gorge.

High pressure builds in after that. Get ready for a stretch of upper 80s to low 90s starting Wednesday. Mid 90s possible by Saturday.

Have a great weekend,

Brian Brennan

