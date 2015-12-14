Still watching a chance for spotty showers this morning, otherwise look for increasing sunshine into this afternoon with metro valley highs near 70 degrees.

I know it's early, but forecast models love rain this up-coming Saturday. Nothing is certain this far out, but showers look possible from late Friday through Sunday. So far, Rose Festival weather has been comfortable and mainly dry, but keep an eye on this weekend's big finish for the Grand Floral Parade.

