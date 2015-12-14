Western Oregon reached the mid-80s today, and we make the low 80s Friday. After that it’s no 80s for a while.

Friday will begin mostly sunny, but clouds will increase later in the day. Haze from wildfire smoke should be decreasing through the day.

A few showers will fall late Friday night and Saturday morning, but the rain will be light. The rest of the weekend will be partly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the mid-70s.

Northwest weather takes a fall-like turn next week. Showers increase Monday. Tuesday brings rain, with highs in the upper 60s.

Showers continue Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals west of the Cascades should total between a quarter and three quarters of an inch.

