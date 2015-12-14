Portland may be right on the line between cloudy skies to our north and mostly sunny skies south towards Salem. Look for 70 degree temperatures today around the Rose City.

Friday will see increasing cloud cover and a likely chance of seeing at least a few late day and or evening showers as a weak front passes. I still believe Saturday will see sun breaks and scattered showers. If you have Saturday plans, the total number of showers may be few in number, but it is a tough call to make.

Sunday returns to dry weather with morning clouds and fog followed by afternoon sunshine.

A developing east wind Monday will set the table for summer-like heat much of next week. Current forecast models show possible 90 degree heat next Wednesday and Thursday.

Fall begins Saturday at 6:54 pm, PDT.

