Clouds are breaking up across the Portland area now. It was a cool day with highs in the low 70s or about ten degrees below average for this time of year.,
Friday will begin cloudy with some areas of drizzle. It’ll be another cool day with highs around 70-degrees. The clouds will again break up in the late afternoon or evening hours.
The weekend begins with quick clearing clouds Saturday morning, and then stays clear. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s both days.
Temperatures heat up again next week and reach into the low 90s. Wildfire smoke from southern Orgon and California will make our sky hazy again. Southerly winds may also support thunderstorms developing over the Cascades by mid-week.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
