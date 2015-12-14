Light rain will roll into the western valleys around midnight tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for the Gorge east of Multnomah Falls from 10 pm until 6 am. There, temperatures will be hovering at and just below freezing, making freezing rain likely. It will be very light, but any icing will make roads slippery.

Saturday will be dry and mostly cloudy. East winds will continue to blow through the Gorge until a stronger storm blows in Sunday. That storm rings a second and more substantial threat of freezing rain to the Gorge, and more valley rain and mountain snow.

Sunday will be a rainy day in the valleys and a snow one in the Cascades.

Storms arrive about every other day next week, with showers continuing on the days between storms. It will be a wet week.

By the end of the week, two to three feet of new snow is likely to have piled up in the Cascades.

Valley low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and highs will be in the upper 40s.

Have a great weekend.

