Showers have speckled the area this afternoon and put an end to Portland’s streak with no measurable rain at twenty days, two days short of the May record, set in 1947.

Our weather warms up and dries out Friday. We’ve got highs in the 70s on the way, followed by highs in the 80s Saturday.

There will be brief morning clouds Saturday and then sun.

Cloudy and cooler weather returns Sunday, along with a few late fay showers. Highs will be in the 60s.

After a few showers Monday morning, our weather finds a good groove for the rest of next week. Highs will be in the 70s with partly to mostly sunny conditions, as May’s dry theme continues into June.

Have a great evening,

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.