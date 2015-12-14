Our first day of summer feels very April-like. Clouds have kept temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon.
After a record tying 95° Wednesday afternoon at PDX, our 7-day forecast looks quite comfortable. We'll see morning clouds and spotty drizzle both Friday, and to a lesser extent, Saturday. With full sunshine on Sunday, we can expect to warm up a little more... into the mid 80s.
We don't see any excessive heat in our forecast going into early July.
Chris McGinness
KGW Meteorologist
Find me on facebook twitter & instagram
