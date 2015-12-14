It’s been a great couple of days as Memorial Day Weekend winds down.

Tonight will be pleasant but cool, with low temperatures by morning heading for the 40s across most of western Oregon.

Tuesday through Thursday will bring the very common pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sun.

Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures pushing into the low 70s.

The first weekend of June will be partly sunny and cool, with a few scattered showers. But no significant rain is expected.

Have a great evening,

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

