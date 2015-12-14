An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Vancouver, Portland and Salem, Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. High temperatures will be 95-100 degrees through the period with overnight lows in the 60s. Hazy sunshine and light winds will continue all three day. The warning for heat also includes the west Gorge and Hood River.

Monday's high at PDX of 92 degrees means our current Heat Wave expected through the day Thursday will give Portland a total of 25 days with 90 degree temperatures this year and counting. The all-time annual record is 29 days.

Cooler weather is on track for Friday, including possible showers by late afternoon, Friday night and Saturday morning. Forecast models show very little in terms of measurable rainfall, but I am keeping an eye.

