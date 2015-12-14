It’s another clear and mild night across the Northwest.

Highs Friday will again be in the mid-80s in eth western valleys.

But changes begin at the coast. Fog and low clouds will develop northward through the day. That means the morning will be clear from about Newport north, but expect fog and low clouds by afternoon.

That coastal cloud over means it’ll be cooler in the valleys this weekend.

Look for highs in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will develop after sunset Saturday night, and showers and sunbreaks take turns Sunday.

The rain will be light.

Next week should be mainly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

