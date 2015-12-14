A pleasant Friday will be followed by a warmer and sunnier weekend.

High pressure building will keep low clouds back to the coast and allow inland temperatures to warm a few degrees above normal in the 80s. Sunday will likely be warmer than Saturday. Both days will be sunny.

Models show a weak upper low pressure system moving in which will increase humidity and instability. This may result in scattered thunderstorms mainly in the cascades in the afternoons Sunday, Monday, and possibly Tuesday.

During that time winds will turn increasingly southerly which may bring back smoke and haze. Smoke could also enter the Metro area through the gorge Monday. With our area surrounded by wildfires it seems elevated smoke will be likely one way or the other early next week.

Temperatures look to reach into the 90s Monday and Tuesday before cooling back into the low 80s for the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

Brian Brennan

