Clear skies and gusty east winds near the gorge continue today and Friday morning. Peak winds have weakened a bit, but will still gust to 60 mph at Crown Point and 30-35 mph around Troutdale. Highs today will be in the mid 40s on average.

A weakening front will being increasing clouds Friday afternoon and eventually a period of light rain or showers to the coast Friday evening and overnight into the valley. Total moisture for Portland will average .05 to .20" at most. Most of the moisture will end early Saturday morning.

I will be watching for spotty valley locations to be near 32 degrees as the moisture arrives, which would bring a period of light freezing rain Friday night. Areas near Hood River in the gorge will see the best chance of icy weather, assuming the moisture holds together long enough to produce precipitation as the front battles the dry east wind.

After a break for most of the day Saturday, another and stronger storm pushes onshore Saturday night.

This will bring more valley rain and heavier mountain snow. It also brings a second chance of freezing rain to the Gorge late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Following the Sunday night system, the east winds should ease enough to allow the Gorge to stay above freezing. More valley rain and mountain snow arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

______________________________________

Get the new Portland Weather app before severe weather hits!

More helpful links:

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.