Watch for developing cloudiness this morning at the coast and parts of the valley. Portland and Salem will see mostly sunny skies from late morning through the afternoon. Valley temperatures will warm into the mid 70s, while the coast turns partly sunny with highs in the 60s. Dry weather across Oregon will make for a pleasant Memorial Day.

A push of cooler air Tuesday will offer a slight chance of showers and bring several days with valley highs near or below 70 degrees. I am also watching a chance of showers on Friday, but overall the forecast continues to look very, very dry. No hot weather in sight over the next 6-10 days.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.