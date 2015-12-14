Another chilly start with much of the metro valley in the 40s. Look for early morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny today with highs near 70 degrees. Little change in our weather through Wednesday. Thursday will see increasing cloud cover and possibly a few light showers before the day ends.

Friday looks wet as a cold front arrives. Likely showers through Friday night could drop more than .25" of rainfall over the Rose City. Scattered showers and sun breaks are expected this weekend. Fall begins Saturday.

