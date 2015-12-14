More of the same today, meaning Portland will see early temperatures in the 40s with possible foggy areas, followed by a warming afternoon to near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Increasing cloud cover Thursday might drop a sprinkle but dry weather is a good bet. Friday will see an increasing chance of showers leading to a wet evening as a cold front arrives. Latest forecast models show less than .20" of rainfall for the valley. In fact, our weekend looks much drier than I thought a few days ago. Saturday showers will be scattered with sun breaks and Sunday could turn out dry with partly cloudy skies, but I am still watching a chance of early showers

Next week breaks out into summer-like weather with sunny days warming into the 80s.

Fall begins Saturday at 6:54 pm, PDT.

