More of the same today, meaning Portland will see early temperatures in the 40s with possible foggy areas, followed by a warming afternoon to near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Increasing cloud cover Thursday might drop a sprinkle but dry weather is a good bet. Friday will see an increasing chance of showers leading to a wet evening as a cold front arrives. Latest forecast models show less than .20" of rainfall for the valley. In fact, our weekend looks much drier than I thought a few days ago. Saturday showers will be scattered with sun breaks and Sunday could turn out dry with partly cloudy skies, but I am still watching a chance of early showers
Next week breaks out into summer-like weather with sunny days warming into the 80s.
Fall begins Saturday at 6:54 pm, PDT.
Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @
http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill
________________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo