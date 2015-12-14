Drizzle or light rain will increase from north to south this evening.

A few light showers may persist in the overnight and early morning hours.

The sun will come out and warm us up with highs in the upper 70s .

High pressure builds in and we may hit 90 on Tuesday. Wednesday will hang in the low 80s for highs.

We could see the return of haze with these calm days, but hopefully the rain tonight will dampen the wildfires enough to limit the smoke.

Another trough moves in for chances of showers on Thursday and temps back around normal for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Brian Brennan

