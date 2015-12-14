Our cool weather pattern continues today with solid cloud cover into the afternoon, followed by slow clearing. Like Thursday, areas near and north of Portland may stay overcast into the evening. Patchy drizzle and possibly light rain showers are expected during the morning hours. A trace to .05" of moisture will be possible!

The weekend begins with quick clearing clouds Saturday morning, and then stays clear. Look for highs near 80 degrees Saturday and into the mid 80s Sunday.

Temperatures heat up again next week and reach into the 90s for several days. Forecast models continue to show a return of cooler air next weekend.

