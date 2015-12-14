Showers mainly south of Portland will end by 7:00 a.m. followed by increasing sunshine all areas. Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs near 75 degrees. After warming to 80 on Tuesday, we may see a few showers Wednesday.

The big weather story develops this weekend as temperatures warm to near 90 degrees on Sunday, beginning what could be our first heat wave of the season. Forecast models shows temperatures in the 90s to 100 degrees much of next week.

