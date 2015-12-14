A couple days of slight relief from the heat is over!
Upper 90s hit Sunday and mid 90s Monday.
Also wildfire smoke from southern Oregon is likely to appear aloft Sunday and Monday, turning our blue sky hazy.
Are you looking for a place to stay cool? Head to the coast where weekend highs will top out in the low 70s.
Tuesday won't feel cool with high temperatures topping out near 90 in Portland, but it is the first day where onshore flow begins to cool us down and clear the smoke away.
Wednesday will be in the mid 80s and we drop into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.
Drink lots of water the next few days and spend time in a cool air conditioned place if you can even if it is only for part of the day.
