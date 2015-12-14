Smoke from wildfires in southern Oregon and northern California will continue to make our sky hazy, but should begin to shift east Tuesday.

Portland hit 90-degrees for the ninth day in a row and the fifteenth day this month. The fifteen is the most of any month on record at the Portland airport, and the nine straight days is the second longest on record.

Tuesday will be warm again, but cooler coastal air is pushing into the valleys now, and should keep us just out of the 90s.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s, and Thursday and Friday will only be in the 70s.

By Wednesday the smoke should have moved on, and after morning clouds sunshine returns.

The first weekend of August should be pleasant, with highs in the low 80s and sunshine after morning clouds.

Stay cool.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

