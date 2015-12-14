89 at PDX this afternoon, and that's probably as warm as we'll be over the next 7-days. We get a little marine push tonight that should knock us down a good 8-10 degrees tomorrow.

Westerly Gorge and Cascade pass-level winds will kick up tomorrow afternoon, but I expect full sunshine and a nice Wednesday there. At the Coast, morning clouds and patchy drizzle give way to a nice afternoon with partly to mostly sunny conditions. Here in metro area, we could see some brief morning clouds. They'll dissipate quickly as we top out near or just shy of 80°.

Another weather system scoots by to our north on Thursday -close enough to add a threat for some showers. Highs will remain in the lower 70s.

Sunshine returns Friday, and through much of the upcoming Labor Day Holiday weekend. We do have another slight chance of showers on Monday. Especially at the north Coast, and in the Cascades.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

