Expect morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. That same routine continues Thursday and Friday.

Our string of 90-degree days ends at 6. Cooler marine air is filtering into the Valley now, bringing morning clouds and temperatures in the 50s and lower 60 this morning. Clouds may hang on a little longer Thursday and Friday mornings and that may keep some parts of the Valley in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks very nice although we start to ratchet up the heat again on Sunday. We could hit 90 again as early as Sunday, the early part of next week looks hot.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

