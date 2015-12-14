Good air quality has returned to the Portland area, along with cooler temperatures. In many cases we're 5-8° cooler this morning than yesterday at this time. With morning clouds sticking around a while, we're likely to stay in the 70s this afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer as we climb back into the low 80s.

Things heat up a little more Sunday, as the sunshine continues and highs reach the upper 80s. It's possible wildfire haze filters back into our sky by Sunday afternoon, more likely Monday.

A weather system comes ashore Monday, and it may be just enough to kick up some widely scattered thunderstorms. We'll be a little warmer to start the week, 90 is within reach both Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

