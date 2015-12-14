Clouds are slowing breaking up here in the Valley and our sunset this evening is 9:04pm

After a pretty warm weekend (yesterday's 91° at PDX was our 5th 90-degree day of 2018), we keep it pretty comfortable the rest of the week. Morning clouds break much earlier on Tuesday so we will warm into the upper 70s. Winds relax a bit through the Gorge and across Central and Eastern Oregon, but it will be a little breezy at the Coast.

We're on the periphery of Pacific high pressure, which means we've got a generally dry and comfortable next few days. That said, weak weather systems passing across the region may be close enough to thicken the clouds, and possibly bring us a brief shower, Thursday through Saturday. Sunday looks sunny and warm.

Have a great evening

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

