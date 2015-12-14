Thursday looks like another beautiful early September day. Though not as hot as yesterday, I still expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Brief morning clouds give way sun Friday, with highs near 80. The coast will likely remain fairly cloudy

A few sprinkles may fall Saturday morning, but otherwise the weekend will be partly sunny with highs in the 70s.

Our first significant rain since mid-June should arrive Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

