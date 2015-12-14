Portland hit 91-degrees Wednesday, but this was likely our last 90-degree day of the year.
Highs will be in the 80s with hazy sunshine Thursday.
Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun Friday, with highs in the70s.
A few sprinkles may fall Saturday morning, but otherwise the weekend will be partly sunny with highs in the 70s.
Our first significant rain since mid-June should arrive Monday and Tuesday.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
