Portland hit 91-degrees Wednesday, but this was likely our last 90-degree day of the year.

Highs will be in the 80s with hazy sunshine Thursday.

Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun Friday, with highs in the70s.

A few sprinkles may fall Saturday morning, but otherwise the weekend will be partly sunny with highs in the 70s.

Our first significant rain since mid-June should arrive Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.