Low pressure aloft brings in a system with cloudy and cool weather.

The coast will have a chance of drizzle and light rain Sunday especially north of Newport.

Inland could see some sprinkles, but overall it will be mainly dry with clouds and cooler weather in the upper 60s for highs.

We'll stay cool and cloudy on Monday, but we'll likely be dry inland.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s the first day and then upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Chance of rain moves into the region Friday into Saturday.

Have a great week!

Brian Brennan

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.