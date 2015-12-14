The Air Quality Advisory for nearly all of Oregon and all of Washington has been extended until noon Thursday.

But, cooler winds are blowing into the western valley right now! Yay.

There are no more 90-degree days in the forecast for at least a week.

As for the smoke, it’ll take a little longer to clear the air. East and NE winds over the last few days pushed a lot of wildfire smoke offshore. Westerly winds aloft are now pushing the smoke back over us, so it’ll take until tomorrow to rid our sky of the smoky haze.

Look for a partly sunny afternoon with highs in the 70s Thursday.

Friday even brings a few scattered showers with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend will also see highs in the low 70s and a mostly cloudy sky.

Next week the Northwest finds its sweet spot, with mostly sunny weather and highs around 80-degrees.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

