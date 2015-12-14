The coast has cooled and clouded over, and the cooler coastal air is pushing into the western valleys now.

But the weekend will still be pleasant. Under a partly sunny sky, valley highs will drop from the mid to upper 80s of the last few days to the low 70s, which is about average for this time of year.

As an upper level weather system moves across Oregon Saturday, it will spark a few nighttime showers and even a few Cascade thunderstorms Saturday night.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a few showers, but most of us will stay dry for most of the weekend.

Next week will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s.

After showers on Thursday, it looks like warm and dry weather will return next weekend.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.