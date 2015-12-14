Clouds are keeping us in the mid 70s this afternoon. Tomorrow likely starts out the same, but with more in the way of afternoon sun shine, our week finishes on a bright note with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Our Labor Day weekend looks mostly sunny with Portland highs in the upper 70s to near 80, Saturday through Monday. I do expect sunny afternoons at the coast with highs 60-70 degrees and pass level temperatures through the Cascades about the same. If you're camping in the high county, know that overnight lows near pass level could slip into the upper 30s.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

