This month's full moon is called the "Strawberry Moon", as it comes during the strawberry harvest season. Valley temperatures will average below normal Tuesday through Thursday and again into the first part of next week.

A mix of cloudiness this morning with much of the valley cooling into the 40s, in fact a few spot could be in the low 40s the next two mornings! The cooler air comes with a slight chance of showers or sprinkles today. Most hours through Friday will see partly cloudy skies with cool northwest breezes.

The first weekend of June will be partly sunny and cool, with a few possible scattered showers Sunday and Monday, but no significant rain is expected as Portland's dry spring continues.

