High clouds are streaming through now, but the night will be mainly clear.
Look for patches of fog in the morning once again. Wednesday will be mainly sunny and mild with highs around 70-degrees.
A little drizzle may reach the valleys Thursday morning, but the main rain for the Portland area arrives Friday.
A few showers are leftover on Saturday, fighting sunbreaks for your attention.
The sunbreaks win as the sun sets Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny and pleasant.
Right now, it looks like an east wind warm-up sets in next week, with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching near 80-degrees.
Summer ends Saturday at 6:54 pm.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
