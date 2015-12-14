High clouds are streaming through now, but the night will be mainly clear.

Look for patches of fog in the morning once again. Wednesday will be mainly sunny and mild with highs around 70-degrees.

A little drizzle may reach the valleys Thursday morning, but the main rain for the Portland area arrives Friday.

A few showers are leftover on Saturday, fighting sunbreaks for your attention.

The sunbreaks win as the sun sets Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny and pleasant.

Right now, it looks like an east wind warm-up sets in next week, with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching near 80-degrees.

Summer ends Saturday at 6:54 pm.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.