Cooler air moves in Monday along with some scattered light morning showers.

Some sun will break through the clouds later Monday, but temperatures will stay cool below 70 for most of Portland, the Willamette Valley and the I-5 Corridor.

After that high pressure starts to take hold and we warm up.

We'll be aound 80 for highs by the 4th of July.

Thursday will be slightly warmer.

After that slightly cooler weather moves in with more clouds and then a chance for showers Friday night- Saturday

Have a great week and Independence Day!

Brian Brennan

