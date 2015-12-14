The clouds are clearing over western Oregon just in time to see tonight’s full “Strawberry” moon. It’ll be another cool night, with morning lows west of the Cascades headed for the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday begins with patchy low clouds in the western valleys but there should be plenty of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s again.

A stronger weather system moves inland to our north Thursday, and that may produce some drizzle or light rain showers.

Friday still looks like the warmest and sunniest day of the week, with highs in the low 70s.

Drizzle or light rain showers return Saturday, but end in the afternoon for at least some sun.

The rest of the weekend looks mainly clear as temperatures head back into the low to mid 70s from Sunday into the middle of next week.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

